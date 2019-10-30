Parineeti Chopra completes her 'homework' ahead of meeting Saina Nehwal

Not only she has proved her acting prowess but Parineeti Chopra is one hard-working girl of which her latest Instagram post is proof! The actor seemed quite literally on the edge of her seat as she jetted off to Hyderabad on Wednesday for a rendezvous with the shuttler Saina Nehwal, whose role she is set to essay in the upcoming biopic.

Parineeti shared a still of her captured in the flight, where she is seen engrossed in reading something from a notebook. Captioning the picture she wrote, "Doing my homework before I reach." Going by the post, it seems the 'Jabariya Jodi' star is leaving no stone unturned to bring out Sania on screen. Most likely, Parineeti is preparing for an interview with the badminton player which she hinted with #100QuestionsReady at the end of her post.