On Bhai Dooj, Parineeti Chopra shares an adorable post for brothers Sahaj and Shivang

The actress, who is currently prepping for the upcoming biopic on badminton player Saina Nehwal, said Sahaj and Shivang are usually the ones who advice her.

"They are the ones who usually give me advice they are younger than I am but they are somehow so mature that I am the one who constantly calls them and takes advice from them. But if I had to every say anything to them I would say that be a hedonist like me, seek happiness in whatever you do and stop worrying about the future, just live in the now," she added.

Parineeti recalled her favourite memories with her brothers.

"I think my favourite memories with them would be the summer holidays that we would spend in Kenya, my grandparents used to stay in Kenya. Every single year for our summer holidays we used to live there and we would travel together. Growing up with them there, going to the parks there, going for Safaris seeing the wildlife I think those are my favourite memories," she said.