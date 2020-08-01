Paresh Rawal loves Baburao's 'CV', Twitter can't keep calm

One perhaps does not need to be a fan or a movie buff to know Paresh Rawal's most loved Baburao character from Hera Pheri. With pandemic giving us more spare time, now a fan has created a resume for this iconic character and we are sure that you will love it.
A Twitter user named Abhash Agrawal shared a picture of the CV and love from Baburao fans poured in.
Guess what? Baburao aka Paresh Rawal is already in love with it. He surely could not resist sharing it with his fans on Twitter. He tweeted, "Ha ha hA Thanks Abhas for Babu Bhaiya s Aadhar Card !"
And we are sure that as you read this article, you are probably nostalgic and want to watch the movie again.
Netizens, too, were in love with the resume. A Twitter user said, "When you have a resume like this, you are automatically selected." And probably most would agree!
Several even lauded the Hera Pheri actor and asked him about Hera Pheri 3. Some even went on to talk about the movie and posted their favourite dialogues from the movie.
Here are some reactions;
