 Pankit Thakker Opens Up On Escaping Reasi Terror Attack, Says, 'It Was Horrifying'
Pankit Thakker, known for his stint in shows like Dill Mill Gaye recently revealed escaping the Reasi terror attack.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Saturday, June 15, 2024, 12:12 PM IST
article-image

Pankit Thakker , known for his stint in shows like Dill Mill Gaye and more closely witnessed the terror attack in Reasi, Jammu Kashmir recently. The actor, who was supposed to walk towards the shrine on that day, heard about the attack and immediately returned to his hotel room. He had to return without completing his Yatra.

article-image

Talking about the same to the Times Of India, Pankit Thakker called the incident horrifying and revealed that it took him days to come out of the incident. The Dill Mill Gaye actor said, ''It took me days to come out from the experience and talk about it. I have seen people in pain and the rush. It was scary I am deeply saddened and outraged by the recent terror attack in Jammu Reasi. The violence that has been going on in Jammu & Kashmir in past few days is absolutely shameful. It is disheartening to witness innocent lives being lost and the escalating tensions in the region."

Condemning the act, Pankit requested the authorities to take swift actions and strengthen the security measures. The actor said, ''I wholeheartedly condemn this act of terrorism and call upon the authorities to take swift and decisive action in bringing the culprits to justice.

On the 9th of June, terrorists opened fire on a bus travelling to the Mata Vaishnodevi temple in Katra from the Shivkhori temple. 9 pilgrims were killed and 41 were injured following this attack.

article-image

