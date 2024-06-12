 ‘All Eyes On Vaishno Devi’: Pakistan’s Hassan Ali Condemns Terrorist Attack On Hindu Pilgrims In J&K’s Reasi
Pakistan cricketer Hassan Ali expressed solidarity with the victims of terrorist attack in J&K.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Wednesday, June 12, 2024, 08:07 PM IST
article-image
Hassan Ali expressed solidarity with J&K victims. | (Credits: Twitter/Instagram)

Pakistan seamer Hassan Ali expressed his solidarity with the victims who were subjected to terrorist attacks in the Reasi district of Jammu & Kashmir recently. The right-arm fast bowler, who is married to Samiya Arzoo, hailing from India took to Instagram and shared a picture to express his solidarity, which said the words, 'All Eyes on Vaishno Devi Attack'.

On Sunday evening, a bus comprising several pilgrims to the religious to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine fell into a ditch. The attack believed to be carried out by 4 Pakistan terrorists left 9 dead and injuries to at least three dozen others. Hence, the National Investigation Agency and State Investigation agency have already started finding the perpetrators and the cops have taken 20 suspects into custody for questioning.

Below is the story shared by Hassan Ali:

Hassan Ali's Instagram story.

Hassan Ali's Instagram story. | (Credits: Instagram)

Hassan Ali not part of Pakistan's T20 World Cup 2024 squad:

On the cricketing side of things, Hassan Ali is not part of Pakistan's squad that is currently in the USA taking part in T20 World Cup 2024. The 29-year-old played in the T20I series against Ireland and New Zealand, but wasn't impressive enough to guarantee his selection for the showpiece event.

The Punjab-born is part of Warwickshire Bears in the ongoing Vitality Blast in England and has taken 9 scalps in 4 matches at 13.77.

