Rohit Sharma's Wife Ritika Sajdeh Condemns Reasi Terror Attack In J&K Days After Backlash Over 'All Eyes On Rafah' Post

Ritika Sajdeh, the wife of India's cricket captain Rohit Sharma, took to social media to vehemently condemn the brutal terror attack that occurred in Jammu & Kashmir's Reasi district on June 10.

The horrifying attack claimed the lives of seven Hindu pilgrims, including three men, three women, and a two-year-old boy. Additionally, two locals were killed and 41 others sustained injuries when terrorists fired upon a bus carrying devotees from the Shiv Khori temple to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine near Teryath village in the Poni area.

Acts of Bravery

According to officials and witnesses, the bus driver, Vijay Kumar, was the first to be shot. Despite his injury, Kumar, alongside the teenage conductor Arun Kumar, heroically steered the bus into a gorge to evade the gunfire, preventing an even greater tragedy.

Celebrity Reactions and Criticism

Ritika Sajdeh was among several Indian celebrities who publicly condemned the attack. This response came in the wake of criticism they faced for their Instagram posts about the missile attack in Rafah, Gaza Strip.

The "All Eyes On Rafah" posts by Ritika, Madhuri Dixit, and others were met with backlash from followers who accused them of ignoring issues within their own country, such as the persecution of Hindus in Pakistan, while focusing on international events. Several celebs, including Ritika, then deleted their posts after coming under fire.

Social Media Backlash

The social media criticism underscored a perceived disconnect between celebrities and domestic issues.

Critics argued that while global awareness is crucial, it is equally important for celebrities to address and highlight national tragedies and injustices.