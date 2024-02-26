Pankaj Udhas Dies At 72: Sonu Nigam, Madhuri Dixit, Shilpa Shetty & Other Celebs Offer Condolences

Legendary Ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas, best known for Chitti Ayee Hai and Aur Ahista Kijiye Baatein, passed away in Mumbai on Monday (February 26) following prolonged illness. He was 72.

The singer breathed his last at a private hospital in Mumbai around 11 am on Monday. His daughter Nayaab Udhas shared a statement on Instagram to inform about his demise. "With a very heavy heart, we are saddened to inform you of the sad demise of Padmashri Pankaj Udhas on 26th February 2024 due to a prolonged illness," the statement read.

The film industry as well as his fans are saddened by the death of the renowned singer. Several celebrities also took to their respective social media accounts to mourn his death.

Singer Sonu Nigam shared a photo of Pankaj Udhas and wrote, "One of the most important part of my childhood, is lost today. Shri Pankaj Udhas ji, I will miss you forever. My heart cries knowing that you are no more. Thank you for being there. Om Shanti."

Actor Sudhanshu Pandey commented, "Really sad … heartbreaking to hear this .. what a fab human Om Shanti." On the other hand, singer and music composer Salim Merchant dropped folded hands emoticons in the comments section.

Actor Vijay Varma also expressed shock over the singer's death. He re-shared a news post on his Instagram story and wrote, "Oh no," along with a broken heart emoticon.

Abhishek Bachchan wrote on X, "Very saddened by Pankaj Udhas ji's passing. His demise is an irreplaceable loss to our music world. My sincere condolences to his family and friends in this difficult time. Om Shanti. 🙏🏽"

Very saddened by Pankaj Udhas ji's passing. His demise is an irreplaceable loss to our music world. My sincere condolences to his family and friends in this difficult time. Om Shanti. 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/oS7HRffbLU — Abhishek 𝐁𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧 (@juniorbachchan) February 26, 2024

Here's how other celebs mourned his death:

Heartbreaking. .One of the kindest gentlemen in the music business. Was always so warm and encouraging from the first time we met. My deepest condolences to Faridaji and the family. Rest in Peace Pankaj ji. Thank you for the music 💔🙏🏼 #pankajudhas pic.twitter.com/JkMDpnoarN — Sophie C (@Sophie_Choudry) February 26, 2024

Shocking 😞.... Music legend & my Friend #PankajUdhas passes away. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his Family and loved ones during this difficult time. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/JT7f8tFMUn — Anup Jalota (@anupjalota) February 26, 2024

Pained by the demise of Pankaj Udhas Ji, a legendary figure in the world of music. His passing leaves a void that will be hard to fill. My heartfelt condolences to his family, disciples and countless admirers. pic.twitter.com/FsTIbYEWEV — Manoj Joshi (@actormanojjoshi) February 26, 2024

Pankaj ji, the world of music will never be the same. Your soulful contributions will be cherished forever #PankajUdhas

Deepest condolences to the family 🙏

ॐ शान्तिः pic.twitter.com/cLobrngAQ9 — Anand Pandit (@anandpandit63) February 26, 2024

Pankaj Udhas made a mark as a playback singer in Hindi films like Naam, Saajan and Mohra. He received several accolades for his contributions to music, including the Padma Shri, one of the highest civilian awards in India, which was conferred upon him in 2006.

His last rites will reportedly be performed on Tuesday (February 27) in Mumbai.