Pankaj Udhas Death: PM Modi Offers Condolences, Says 'His Ghazals Spoke Directly To The Soul'

Legendary ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas passed away on Monday following a prolonged illness. He was 72. The veteran singer's family issued a statement on Instagram to confirm his demise.

Pankaj Udhas breathed his last at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital around 11 am. He was reportedly diagnosed with cancer a few months back.

The entire film fraternity as well as the singer's fans and followers are saddened by his death. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also mourned his death on social media.

On his official X account, the PM wrote shared a couple of photos with Pankaj Udhas and offered condolences to his family members and admirers. He wrote, "We mourn the loss of Pankaj Udhas Ji, whose singing conveyed a range of emotions and whose Ghazals spoke directly to the soul. He was a beacon of Indian music, whose melodies transcended generations. I recall my various interactions with him over the years."

The PM added, "His departure leaves a void in the music world that can never be filled. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

We mourn the loss of Pankaj Udhas Ji, whose singing conveyed a range of emotions and whose Ghazals spoke directly to the soul. He was a beacon of Indian music, whose melodies transcended generations. I recall my various interactions with him over the years.



His departure leaves… pic.twitter.com/5xL6Y3Sv75 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 26, 2024

Pankaj Udhas' daughter Nayaab Udhas shared a statement on Instagram which read, "With a very heavy heart, we are saddened to inform you of the sad demise of Padmashri Pankaj Udhas on 26th February 2024 due to a prolonged illness." The singer's last rites will be performed on Tuesday (February 27) in Mumbai.

Pankaj Udhas made a mark as a playback singer in Hindi films like Naam, Saajan and Mohra.

Several Bollywood celebrities like Sonu Nigam, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Abhishek Bachchan, Vijay Varma and others also mourned the singer's death.

Pankaj Udhas became a prominent figure in the ghazal music scene since the 1980s. He was popular for his soulful voice and emotive renditions of ghazals, a form of poetic expression in Urdu and Persian literature.

Some of Pankaj Udhas's most popular songs include Chitthi Aayi Hai, Aur Aahista Kijiye Baatein, Jeeye To Jeeye Kaise, and Na Kajre Ki Dhar among many others. He released numerous albums and performed at concerts around the world, captivating audiences with his melodious voice and poignant lyrics.

Pankaj Udhas also received several accolades for his contributions to music, including the Padma Shri, one of the highest civilian awards in India, which was conferred upon him in 2006.