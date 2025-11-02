Pankaj Tripathi's Mother Hemwanti Devi Dies At 89 In Bihar; Family Shares Statement

Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi’s mother, Hemwanti Devi, passed away on October 31 at the age of 89 in the family’s hometown, Belsand, Bihar, two years after her husband's death. According to a statement issued by the family, she had been unwell for some time and died peacefully in her sleep, surrounded by her loved ones.

According to reports, Tripathi, who shares a close bond with his family, was by her side during her final moments.

In an official statement, the Tripathi family said, “The Tripathi family is mourning this immense loss and humbly requests everyone to keep Smt. Hemwanti Devi in their thoughts and prayers.”

The cremation took place on November 1 in Belsand, where only close family members, relatives, and friends were present.

The family further appealed for privacy during this emotional period, stating, “The family also requests the media and well-wishers to respect their privacy during this period of grief and allow them time to mourn in peace.”

Reportedly, Hemwanti Devi had been receiving continuous care in her final days. Despite her prolonged illness, the family ensured she remained comfortable and surrounded by loved ones.

The family has chosen to grieve privately and has not announced any public memorial or condolence meet as of now.

In August 2023, Tripathi's father Pandit Banaras Tiwari passed away at the age of 99.

Tripathi, known for his grounded nature and deep connection to his roots, has often spoken fondly of his parents and the influence they’ve had on his life.

Read Also Pankaj Tripathi Opens A Library In His Bihar Village In Memory Of Late Father Pandit Banaras Tiwari

Meanwhile, on the work front, he was last seen in Anurag Basu's film, Metro... In Dino, starring Sara Ali Khan, Neena Gupta, Konkana Sensharma, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Anupam Kher, among others. The film was a spiritual sequel to Anurag's 2007 film Life in a... Metro.

The actor is yet to announce his new project.