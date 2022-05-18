'Panchayat' director Deepak Kumar Mishra speaks about the reasons behind making the much-loved series

Phulera, a small village with a big heart, made a special place in the lives of the audience as they enjoyed the first season of Prime Video’s 'Panchayat'. In collaboration with TVF, 'Panchayat' is a simple slice of life story which portrayed the on-ground reality of rural India.

With a little less than a week for 'Panchayat' season 2 to release, the director discusses the purpose behind making a show that became a fan-favourite with its first season.

Speaking about the reason why he named it ‘Panchayat’, director Deepak Kumar Mishra said, “A panchayat in India is the personification of what village life is. I wanted to revive the viewers’ fondness for classic shows and relate that to reality. When we were kids, we grew up watching shows like Malgudi Days and Panchatantra. This had the essence of small Village culture. We aimed to show the new-age generation what we grew up watching back in the day. Panchayat’s name connects viewers to their motherlands.”

He added that it was long due for the new generation to experience a show similar to the environment the earlier generations grew up watching.

This slice-of-life drama is striking a chord with its audiences. Its new season will be streaming on 20th May exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

Published on: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 01:39 PM IST