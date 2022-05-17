'We are hoping for Panchayat season three as well,' Jitendra Kumar spills the beans on his upcoming web series

Jitendra Kumar will soon be seen in Panchayat Season 2. The web series, which also stars Neena Gupta and Raghubir Yadav, will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on May 20. The Free Press Journal caught up with the actor for a chat.

When asked if he feels any pressure as season one of the show was very successful, he shares, “There is no pressure though many things have definitely improved in comparison to the earlier season, yet it has few similarities as well. I think the viewers will love season two as well, owing to its accelerating situations and the intriguing storyline. During the first season, people were free and had time to sit and watch many series. We received loads of love then hope this time also they take out some time. We are hoping for Panchayat season three as well.”

Opening up about his experience of working with Raghubir Yadav for the first time in season one, Jitendra gushes, “I was more excited than nervous. During the reading sessions only, I came to understand that the shoot would be interesting, and we will get to learn a lot from him. He is a brilliant actor. And in fact, this did happen. We learned so much from him.”

Not many people know this, but Jitendra has a village connection in real life as well. He reveals, “I have connections to Khairthal, a village near Alwar. Mine is a political family, so I have seen a lot. In the show, Pradhan’s wife wins the election, and the entire work is looked after by Pradhan. I have witnessed this in my house also. Like Neena ma’am’s character comes forward and decides to take charge of everything that too I have seen in my house.”

Advertisement

Pic: Instagram/jitendrak1 l A still from Panchayat Season 2

Jitendra is aware of the fact of how easy it is for actors to get typecast into playing the same roles. “This is what happens in this industry. Usually, if they find you perform well in one character, they offer you roles on similar lines. I feel that unless I do another weird role in future, I will not be offered different roles. Before opting for a story, I look at the world of that particular story. Firstly, I look at the way the maker is presenting the story on the screen. After that, I see if I will be interested in doing this character and will it be fun? When accepting a role, I feel this character is on the similar lines that I performed previously. But going deep down into the storyline, I find it to be different. I also go by the vision of the director. For instance, I have played an engineer in my earlier project, but it was presented differently,” he explains.

Before venturing into acting, Jitendra was a coach. We ask him when did he feel his struggle days were over. “After doing just one episode in India’s first web show, Permanent Roommates, I gained loads of confidence. It was at this point in time I decided only to concentrate on acting. Slowly and gradually, I started getting work, and I am grateful for it,” he concludes.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 12:01 AM IST