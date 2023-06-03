Pakistani actor Javed Sheikh wanted only ₹ 1 to play Shah Rukh Khan’s father in Om Shanti Om |

Pakistani actor Javed Sheikh, who is best known for his role in the film Om Shanti Om where he essayed the role of Shah Rukh Khan’s father, recently revealed that when asked to quote his fee for the movie, he only asked for Re 1. While his statement invited flak from his fans in Pakistan, many lauded him for being passionate about his work and his willingness to work in an Indian film.

In an interview with Gloss Etc, Javed mentioned, “Their manager came to me, said they needed to sign the contract. I said, ‘yes’. ‘What will be your fee?’ I said I won't take any money. The thing is that firstly it's a matter of honour for me that I am playing Shah Rukh's father in his biggest film ever. India has so many actors. You choose anyone and they will be ready to take on this role. But Shah Rukh and Farah Khan choosing me is a thing of honour for me. That's why, because of Farah and Shah Rukh, I will not take any money.”

After a long discussion with the manager, Javed suggested, “You go and tell Shah Rukh I will take just one rupee. I'm not joking.”

Eventually, the team decided how much Javed should be paid. “When they sent me the first cheque, it was shocking itself," he said.

Om Shanti Om was released in 2007 and was directed by Farah Khan. The film also starred Deepika Padukone, Arjun Rampal, Shreyas Talpade and Kirron Kher.

Javed Sheikh is a Pakistani actor and he has worked in Bollywood as well in movies like Jaan-E-Mann, Apne , Namastey London, and Yuvvraaj to name a few.