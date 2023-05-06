 OMG! Arjun Rampal calls ‘Shah Rukh Khan’s Om Shanti Om character ‘irritating’, points out nepotism in film
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentOMG! Arjun Rampal calls ‘Shah Rukh Khan’s Om Shanti Om character ‘irritating’, points out nepotism in film

OMG! Arjun Rampal calls ‘Shah Rukh Khan’s Om Shanti Om character ‘irritating’, points out nepotism in film

Reflecting on the intricacies of the film, Arjun Rampal shed light on the controversial theme of nepotism that surfaced through SRK's character.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, May 06, 2023, 04:45 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal, renowned for his captivating portrayal of villains, didn't hold back when expressing his views on Shah Rukh Khan's character in the unforgettable film Om Shanti Om during a candid and eye-opening interview with Harper's Bazaar.

The critically acclaimed blockbuster, released over 15 years ago, still resides in the depths of our hearts, and Arjun's words have caused quite a stir among fans and cinephiles alike.

Read Also
Mumbai: HC allows Arjun Rampal to belatedly avail benefit of SVLDR scheme due to technical glitch
article-image

Here's what the actor said

Arjun Rampal, who won over audiences with his brilliant performance as the conniving producer in the movie, shared his candid thoughts on SRK's character, Om Kapoor, describing it as nothing short of ‘irritating’.

The role, brilliantly essayed by the charismatic Shah Rukh Khan, showcased the journey of a junior artist-turned-superstar, entangled in a web of love, betrayal, and reincarnation.

Reflecting on the intricacies of the film, Arjun Rampal shed light on the controversial theme of nepotism that surfaced through SRK's character. The actor boldly stated that the portrayal of Om Kapoor's rebirth as a 'nepo' proved to be a bothersome aspect of the film.

He explained, "When he (Shah Rukh Khan's character) is born the second time, he arrives as a nepo. It was really an irritating character."

Read Also
Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades announces pregnancy for second time, flaunts baby...
article-image

Arjun Rampal on nepotism

Delving further into the sensitive topic of nepotism, Arjun Rampal expressed his thoughts on the advantages star kids have in the industry.

He emphasized the undeniable reality that individuals with familial connections possess a substantial head start when pursuing the same profession as their relatives. "It is the destiny of that person—you don't decide your family; you are born into it," the talented actor revealed, shedding light on the complex dynamics of the Bollywood industry.

Arjun Rampal's candid remarks have ignited a thought-provoking conversation among film enthusiasts, highlighting the longstanding debate surrounding nepotism and its impact on aspiring artists.

Talking about the film, the legacy of Om Shanti Om continues and stays as a timeless gem in Bollywood.

Read Also
Photos: Arjun Rampal attends mass wedding of 67 couples in Vadodara
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

OMG! Arjun Rampal calls ‘Shah Rukh Khan’s Om Shanti Om character ‘irritating’, points out...

OMG! Arjun Rampal calls ‘Shah Rukh Khan’s Om Shanti Om character ‘irritating’, points out...

WATCH: Rakul Preet Singh takes a dip in icy pool in skimpy bikini at minus 15 degree Celsius

WATCH: Rakul Preet Singh takes a dip in icy pool in skimpy bikini at minus 15 degree Celsius

BTS' Jungkook, Blackpink's Lisa: K-pop 'maknae' members with their special titles

BTS' Jungkook, Blackpink's Lisa: K-pop 'maknae' members with their special titles

Harry Potter, Lord Of The Rings to re-release in Indian theatres: When & where to watch it

Harry Potter, Lord Of The Rings to re-release in Indian theatres: When & where to watch it

Singer Shaan to mark his acting debut with Sharman Joshi, Shriya Saran's Music School

Singer Shaan to mark his acting debut with Sharman Joshi, Shriya Saran's Music School