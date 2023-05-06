OMG! Arjun Rampal calls ‘Shah Rukh Khan’s Om Shanti Om character ‘irritating’, points out nepotism in film

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal, renowned for his captivating portrayal of villains, didn't hold back when expressing his views on Shah Rukh Khan's character in the unforgettable film Om Shanti Om during a candid and eye-opening interview with Harper's Bazaar.

The critically acclaimed blockbuster, released over 15 years ago, still resides in the depths of our hearts, and Arjun's words have caused quite a stir among fans and cinephiles alike.

Here's what the actor said

Arjun Rampal, who won over audiences with his brilliant performance as the conniving producer in the movie, shared his candid thoughts on SRK's character, Om Kapoor, describing it as nothing short of ‘irritating’.

The role, brilliantly essayed by the charismatic Shah Rukh Khan, showcased the journey of a junior artist-turned-superstar, entangled in a web of love, betrayal, and reincarnation.

Reflecting on the intricacies of the film, Arjun Rampal shed light on the controversial theme of nepotism that surfaced through SRK's character. The actor boldly stated that the portrayal of Om Kapoor's rebirth as a 'nepo' proved to be a bothersome aspect of the film.

He explained, "When he (Shah Rukh Khan's character) is born the second time, he arrives as a nepo. It was really an irritating character."

Arjun Rampal on nepotism

Delving further into the sensitive topic of nepotism, Arjun Rampal expressed his thoughts on the advantages star kids have in the industry.

He emphasized the undeniable reality that individuals with familial connections possess a substantial head start when pursuing the same profession as their relatives. "It is the destiny of that person—you don't decide your family; you are born into it," the talented actor revealed, shedding light on the complex dynamics of the Bollywood industry.

Arjun Rampal's candid remarks have ignited a thought-provoking conversation among film enthusiasts, highlighting the longstanding debate surrounding nepotism and its impact on aspiring artists.

Talking about the film, the legacy of Om Shanti Om continues and stays as a timeless gem in Bollywood.

