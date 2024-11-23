Pak Influencer Mathira Claims Her Alleged Viral S*x Videos Were AI-Generated: 'I'm Bold But I Know My Limits'

Pakistani social media influencer Mathira found herself at the centre of a controversy after her alleged sex videos were leaked online. The videos showed her in a compromising position. However, soon after the clips went viral, she had issued a clarification saying that they were 'fake'. The social media sensation has now claimed that she has been a victim of cyberbullying.

On Saturday (November 23), Mathira shared a video of herself on Instagram and in the caption of her post, she claimed that the leaked videos were AI-generated.

Mathira wrote, "Recently, I have been a victim of CyberBulling and AI generated stuff that was not mine... I have been shamed and blamed, named treated like I don’t have a heart for fake news and morphed AI generated videos that were not mine. For proof, I have the forensics report also but can’t post cause Instagram removes legal documents."

She further thanked her family and friends for supporting her during the difficult time. "I don’t know what to say but it has hurt me and my loved ones also. I’m bold but I know my limits. I’m sick of being bashed for things that are not mine anyways. Last statement deep fake and AI if it’s misused against someone it can hurt and destroy peoples lives and mental health. I’m very lucky that I have strong back bone my family my friends and work places all support me because they know the truth," she continued.

lamming those spreading fake news and videos, Mathira added, "It’s a sick and sad society we live it people don’t check for reality so many people mostly women are spreading this fake stuff .. All I will say I was hurt but my family and people who were close to me also went through this pain. Shame on the people who spread fake stuff and mess someone’s live. Live and let live … #mathira #mathiraleak #ai #fakenews #stopthisnonsense."

Take a look at Mathira's now-viral video here:

Earlier reacting to the incident, Mathira had written on X, "People are miss using my name and my photoshoot pictures and adding fake stuff in please have shame! Keep me out of this trashy nonsense (sic)."

It is not immediately clear how her alleged private videos were leaked online.

Before Mathira, Pakistani TikTokers Imsha Rehmaan and Minahil Malik's alleged private videos were also leaked online. Both the TikTokers deactivated their social media accounts after facing a similar situation.