‘Padmaavat’ actor Anupriya Goenka unlocks the vault of her past

That said, not all was rosy for Anupriya. Like everyone aspirant coming to Mumbai to make it big, Anupriya too had her fair share of bleak days — days when she didn’t even have enough money for food. Getting candid about money-crunch she says, “There were times when I had little money in hand. On some days, I would have just Rs 30 left for food, and there were days we would go to McDonald’s to fill water bottles. I used to travel by train... I was not even able to pay off the home loans due to lack of incoming money. But, thankfully, I had invested in enough properties, and paid off home loans by making money from them. Working hard is the only way one can survive. I was clear I had to earn with dignity and support my family, and thus God has also supported me.”

But, in her quest to become an actor, it was the parental support that Anupriya says played a huge role in shaping her career. “From the age of 16 I have worked independently. I started buying property and took my own decisions. I took out loans to buy those properties, but my parents never questioned me or asked where the money was coming from. They never doubted me or my ability to pay off those loans. They then realised I was pursuing acting, and I was working in a Telugu movie,” the ‘Padmaavat’ actor adds.

And, today, the actor has her feet firmly planted in the city of dreams, where she is working with some of the big names in the industry. “It’s not that I got an open arm reception here. But, yes, God has been kind, because working and earning were important for me. I did movies like Tiger Zinda Hai, Padmaavat, and I got a chance to work in the web space too. It’s been a journey full of struggles, and I have learnt a lot from my experience. Of course, there are times when one feels lost...it’s an uncertain field. But for me acting is like the air I breathe, and acting is what makes me happy.”