Shilpa Shukla gets candid about upcoming web series ‘Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors’

Shilpa Shukla became a household name with the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Chak De! India. And, then from going bold and sexy in B.A. Pass, to playing a modern-day working mommy in her digital debut, Mentalhood, Shilpa made some daring career choices. Known for her sultry avatars on screen, she is now set to wow the audience with her mysterious character of a prisoner in the sophomore season of Disney+ Hotstar series, Criminal Justice, which streams from December 24. Excerpts from the interview:

Tell us about your character. You are the mysterious girl in the series?

You will have to watch the show for that (laughs). My character, Ishani Nath, in the series is a very important part of politics. She is the woman who is in control of things. I can’t reveal anything more than this. When the releases, and when all the characters come together, will I know how it works in totality. I’m also looking forward to the release.

How was it working on this series?

I loved being on the sets for this one. Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors is my third project with Deepti ma’am. I was eager to work with her again, and used to wait on the sets with bated breath. Pankaj Tripathi and I have been friends for the past 20 years — we did our preparations for NSD together. And now, I am getting a chance to work with him along with Meeta Vashisht and Ashish VIdhyarthi. As a fan of their work, collaborating with them is like a dream come true for me. The directors were also supportive, and took into consideration our opinions too. After a long time I had a great time on the set. I have never been part of a thriller like this before. The characters are good with so many women working together... the story of the show is priceless. Next year you will get to see more of me as well.