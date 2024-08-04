Pachinko Season 2 OTT Release Date: Know About Story, Cast & Streaming Platform

Pachinko Season 2 OTT Release Date | Trailer

Season 2 of Pachinko, an adaptation of Min Jin Lee's novel of the same name, will premiere on OTT in August 2024. In the series, the lead roles will be played by Kim Min-ha, Lee Min-ho, and Noh Sang-hyun.

Release date and platform of Pachinko Season 2?

The second season of the series will premiere on August 23, 2024 and K-drama lovers can watch it on Apple TV+.

The streaming platform shared the trailer of the much-anticipated series on X and wrote, "Feeling the ripple effect of WWII, the fate of the Baek family echoes across four generations. Forbidden love, resilience, and moral dilemmas define the journey of Pachinko Season 2, premiering August 23 on Apple TV+."

Feeling the ripple effect of WWII, the fate of the Baek family echoes across four generations.



Forbidden love, resilience, and moral dilemmas define the journey of Pachinko Season 2 — premiering August 23 on Apple TV+ pic.twitter.com/Sm6DjrzmOy — Apple TV (@AppleTV) July 22, 2024

Story

The series is set in 1945, during the Second World War, and revolves around a Korean family spanning four generations. It aims to showcase the struggle of people who were forced to leave their homeland and become immigrants in Japan. How they overcome their struggles and live their lives happily is revealed in the series.

Cast

The series cast includes Kim Min-ha, Lee Min-ho, Noh Sang-hyun, Choi Young-joon, Soji Arai, Youn Yuh-jung, Jimmi Simpson, Anna Sawai, Takehiko Inoue, Mari Yamamoto, Park Hae-jin, and Jung Eun-chae, among others.

About Pachinko Season 2?

Justin Chon and Kogonada have directed the series. It was created by Soo Hugh. Nico Muhly has composed the music, and Brian Sherwin has produced the series with Lynne Bespflug and Jordan Murcia under Blue Marble Pictures and A Han Bok Dream Production.

Ante Cheng has done the cinematography with Florian Hoffmeister.