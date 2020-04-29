Over 100 movies and TV shows spanning a 35 year career -- Irrfan Khan's incredible legacy

Entertainment

Actor Irrfan Khan breathed his last on Wednesday at Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital. He was 53. Khan had been admitted to the hospital a day prior for a colon infection. In 2018 the actor had been diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour.

Speaking about the same, an official statement from Khan's representative said: "Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heavenly abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, "As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it."

Over the years, Khan has been a part of many Bollywood and Hollywood films, as well as TV shows, YouTube videos and more.

Starting from 1988's Salaam Bombay and ending with 2020's Angrezi Medium -- here's a full list of films and TV shows that the actor was a part of.

MOVIES:

1988 - Salaam Bombay!

1989 - Kamla Ki Maut

1989 - Jazeere

1990 - Drishti

1990 - Ek Doctor Ki Maut

1991 - Pita (The Father)

1992 - Mujhse Dosti Karoge

1993 - Karamati Coat

1994 - The Cloud Door

1994 - Purush

1998 - Bada Din

2000 - The Goal

2000 - Ghaath

2001 - The Warrior

2001 - Kasoor

2002 - Bokshu, The Myth

2002 - Pratha

2002 - Kali Salwar

2002 - Gunaah

2002 - Haathi ka Anda

2003 - Haasil

2003 - Dhund: The fog

2003 - Footpath

2003 - Maqbool

2003 - The Bypass

2004 - Shadows of Time

2004 - Aan: Men at Work

2004 - Road to Ladakh

2004 - Charas: A Joint Operation

2005 - Chocolate

2005 - Rog

2005 - Chehraa

2005 - 7½ Phere

2006 - Yun Hota Toh Kya Hota

2006 - The Film

2006 - The Killer

2006 - Deadline: Sirf 24 Ghante

2006 - Sainikudu

2007 - A Mighty Heart

2007 - Life in a... Metro

2007 - The Namesake

2007 - The Darjeeling Limited

2007 - Apna Asmaan

2007 - Partition

2008 - Tulsi

2008 - Sunday

2008 - Krazzy 4

2008 - Mumbai Meri Jaan

2008 - Slumdog Millionaire

2008 - Chamku

2008 - Dil Kabaddi

2009 - Acid Factory

2009 - Billu

2009 - New York

2009 - New York, I Love You

2010 - Right Yaaa Wrong

2010 - Knock Out

2010 - Hisss

2011 - Yeh Saali Zindagi

2011 - 7 Khoon Maaf

2011 - Thank You

2012 - Paan Singh Tomar

2012 - The Amazing Spider-Man

2012 - Life of Pi

2013 - Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster Returns

2013 - D-Day

2013 - The Lunchbox

2014 - Gunday

2014 - Haider

2015 - Qissa

2015 - Piku

2015 - Jurassic World

2015 - Talvar

2015 - Jazbaa

2016 - The Jungle Book

2016 - Inferno

2016 - Madaari

2017 - Hindi Medium

2017 - Doob: No Bed of Roses

2017 - The Song of Scorpions

2017 - Qarib Qarib Singlle

2018 - Blackmail

2018 - Puzzle

2018 - Karwaan

2020 - Angrezi Medium

TELEVISION:

1985-1986 - Shrikant

1988 - Bharat Ek Khoj

1991 - Kahkashan

1992 - Chanakya

1993 - Shesh Prashn

1993 - kirdaar

1994 - Chandrakanta

1994 - The Great Maratha

1995 - Banegi Apni Baat

1995- 1996 - Darr

1996 - Just Mohabbat

1997 - Jai Hanuman

1997 - Bombay Blue

1998 - Sparsh

1999 - Star Bestsellers

2001 - Ssshhhh...Koi Hai

2004 - Kyaa Kahein

2006 - Mano Ya Na Mano

2007 - Don

2009 - MTV Hero Honda Roadies 7

2010 - In Treatment

2016 - Tokyo Trial

