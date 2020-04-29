Over 100 movies and TV shows spanning a 35 year career -- Irrfan Khan's incredible legacy

Actor Irrfan Khan breathed his last on Wednesday at Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital. He was 53. Khan had been admitted to the hospital a day prior for a colon infection. In 2018 the actor had been diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour.
Speaking about the same, an official statement from Khan's representative said: "Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heavenly abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, "As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it."
Over the years, Khan has been a part of many Bollywood and Hollywood films, as well as TV shows, YouTube videos and more.
Starting from 1988's Salaam Bombay and ending with 2020's Angrezi Medium -- here's a full list of films and TV shows that the actor was a part of.
MOVIES:
1988 - Salaam Bombay!
1989 - Kamla Ki Maut
1989 - Jazeere
1990 - Drishti
1990 - Ek Doctor Ki Maut
1991 - Pita (The Father)
1992 - Mujhse Dosti Karoge
1993 - Karamati Coat
1994 - The Cloud Door
1994 - Purush
1998 - Bada Din
2000 - The Goal
2000 - Ghaath
2001 - The Warrior
2001 - Kasoor
2002 - Bokshu, The Myth
2002 - Pratha
2002 - Kali Salwar
2002 - Gunaah
2002 - Haathi ka Anda
2003 - Haasil
2003 - Dhund: The fog
2003 - Footpath
2003 - Maqbool
2003 - The Bypass
2004 - Shadows of Time
2004 - Aan: Men at Work
2004 - Road to Ladakh
2004 - Charas: A Joint Operation
2005 - Chocolate
2005 - Rog
2005 - Chehraa
2005 - 7½ Phere
2006 - Yun Hota Toh Kya Hota
2006 - The Film
2006 - The Killer
2006 - Deadline: Sirf 24 Ghante
2006 - Sainikudu
2007 - A Mighty Heart
2007 - Life in a... Metro
2007 - The Namesake
2007 - The Darjeeling Limited
2007 - Apna Asmaan
2007 - Partition
2008 - Tulsi
2008 - Sunday
2008 - Krazzy 4
2008 - Mumbai Meri Jaan
2008 - Slumdog Millionaire
2008 - Chamku
2008 - Dil Kabaddi
2009 - Acid Factory
2009 - Billu
2009 - New York
2009 - New York, I Love You
2010 - Right Yaaa Wrong
2010 - Knock Out
2010 - Hisss
2011 - Yeh Saali Zindagi
2011 - 7 Khoon Maaf
2011 - Thank You
2012 - Paan Singh Tomar
2012 - The Amazing Spider-Man
2012 - Life of Pi
2013 - Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster Returns
2013 - D-Day
2013 - The Lunchbox
2014 - Gunday
2014 - Haider
2015 - Qissa
2015 - Piku
2015 - Jurassic World
2015 - Talvar
2015 - Jazbaa
2016 - The Jungle Book
2016 - Inferno
2016 - Madaari
2017 - Hindi Medium
2017 - Doob: No Bed of Roses
2017 - The Song of Scorpions
2017 - Qarib Qarib Singlle
2018 - Blackmail
2018 - Puzzle
2018 - Karwaan
2020 - Angrezi Medium
TELEVISION:
1985-1986 - Shrikant
1988 - Bharat Ek Khoj
1991 - Kahkashan
1992 - Chanakya
1993 - Shesh Prashn
1993 - kirdaar
1994 - Chandrakanta
1994 - The Great Maratha
1995 - Banegi Apni Baat
1995- 1996 - Darr
1996 - Just Mohabbat
1997 - Jai Hanuman
1997 - Bombay Blue
1998 - Sparsh
1999 - Star Bestsellers
2001 - Ssshhhh...Koi Hai
2004 - Kyaa Kahein
2006 - Mano Ya Na Mano
2007 - Don
2009 - MTV Hero Honda Roadies 7
2010 - In Treatment
2016 - Tokyo Trial
