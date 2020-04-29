Over 100 movies and TV shows spanning a 35 year career -- Irrfan Khan's incredible legacy

Actor Irrfan Khan breathed his last on Wednesday at Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital. He was 53. Khan had been admitted to the hospital a day prior for a colon infection. In 2018 the actor had been diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour.

Speaking about the same, an official statement from Khan's representative said: "Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heavenly abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, "As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it."