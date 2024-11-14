Out Of My Mind OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

Out Of My Mind OTT Release Date | Trailer

Out of My Mind is a coming-of-age drama film starring Phoebe-Rae Taylor in the lead role. It also stars Rosemarie DeWitt, Luke Kirby, and Judith Light in pivotal roles. The film was released at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival on January 19, 2024, and it will be available on OTT in November 2024.

When and where to watch Out of My Mind?

The film is set to premiere on November 22, 2024. It will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Plot

The film focuses on Melody Brooks, an 11-year-old student who has cerebral palsy. When she discovers that her use of a wheelchair limits her opportunities compared to her peers, she embarks on a journey of self-discovery. The story that follows is revealed throughout the film.

All about Out of My Mind

The film features Phoebe-Rae Taylor as Melody Brooks, Rosemarie DeWitt as Diane, Judith Light as Mrs V, Luke Kirby as Chuck, Michael Chernus as Mr Dimming, Courtney Taylor as Dr Katherine Post, Emily Mitchell as Penny Brooks, David Klein as Production Assistant, and Christian Rose as Paul, among others.

It is directed by Amber Sealey and written by Daniel Stiepleman. Out of My Mind is based on Sharon M Draper's novel of the same name. It is produced by Dan Angel, Michael B Clark, Robert Kessel, and Peter Saraf under the banner of Disney Branded Television, EveryWhere Studios, Reunion Pacific Entertainment, Participant, and Big Bench.