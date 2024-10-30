 'Our Love Story No Less Than Ramayana': Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar Sends Diwali Greetings To Jacqueline Fernandez, Hints At End Of His 'Vanvaas'
Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar shot a new letter to actress Jacqueline Fernandez on Wednesday on the occasion of Diwali, and in it, he wrote that their love story was no less than Ramayana. "Just like Lord Ram who returned from Vanvaas with his Sita, I am also returning from this short Vanvaas for my Sita, Jacqueline," he wrote.

Sachin TUpdated: Wednesday, October 30, 2024, 04:33 PM IST
article-image
Photo: File

Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar shot a new letter to actress Jacqueline Fernandez on Wednesday on the occasion of Diwali, and in it, he wrote that their love story was no less than Ramayana. The conman also compared him to Lord Ram and the actress to Goddess Sita.

Hinting at his homecoming, Sukesh wrote, "Just like my Lord Ram who returned from Vanvaas with his Sita, I am also returning from this short Vanavas, for my Sita, Jacqueline."

He mentioned that the world might think he was "crazy" because they don't know about his love for Jacqueline. "What does the world even know what is between us… Crazy people are the ones who have changed the way the world today is, hereby our love story yesterday, today, and tomorrow is going to set an example and stump the world crazy like us (sic)," a part of his letter read.

article-image

In his previous letter, Sukesh had promised to gift 200 fans of Jacqueline Mahindra Thar Roxx cars and iPhone 16 Pro phones. In the latest letter, he announced that the deadline for the same has been extended till December 25, 2024.

FPJ Shorts
Sukesh signed off the letter as Jacqueline's 'Ram', and promised that he would mark a grand return just like Ram and Sita.

The conman, who is the primary accused in a multi-crore fraud, is currently lodged in a Delhi jail. Jacqueline, who was dating Sukesh until he was arrested, was also interrogated by the investigating agency in the past in the fraud case.

article-image

The actress has also been accused of enjoying gifts that were bought using the proceeds of the extortion racket, however, the actress denied any involvement in the scam. In fact, she had earlier claimed that she was 'maliciously targeted' by Sukesh. Jacqueline also maintained that she did not receive any gifts from Sukesh and informed the court that the conman 'ruined' her career and life.

