iPhone 16 Pro Max To Mahindra Thar: Sukesh Chandrashekhar Announces Gifts For 100 Fans Of Jacqueline Fernandez's Stormrider

Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who is lodged in a Delhi jail, has written a fresh letter to actress Jacqueline Fernandez, with whom he was allegedly in a relationship until the time he was arrested after being accused in a Rs 200 crore extortion case. In the letter, Sukesh praised Jacqueline's new song, Stormrider, and also revealed that he recently bought a private jet.

Interestingly, he also mentioned in the letter, dated October 2, that he will give 100 iPhone 16 Pro and 10 Mahindra Thar Roxx to the actress' fans.

Calling Jacqueline a 'warrior princess' and his 'baby girl, Sukesh wrote, "For all the lovely people out there, especially Jackie’s fans, I am offering the lucky 100, supporting Stormrider song, 10 Mahindra Thar Roxx and 100 iPhone 16 Pro. Jackie has put so much of hard work and efforts for you guys in the track Stormrider, I want all of you to make Stormrider a bigger hit than Yimmy Yimmy."

Announcing the contest via his letter, Sukesh said that there are a couple of steps to participate. He said fans will have to watch the song on YouTube, subscribe Jacqueline's official channel and like and comment under the video.

Sukesh also revealed that the 100 winners will be announced on the auspicious occasion of Diwali 2024.

In the letter, Sukesh revealed that Top 10 winners will receive one Mahindra Thar Roxx each along with an iPhone 16 Pro Max. He stated that 90 others will get one iPhone 16 Pro each.

In August 2024, Sukesh had announced gifts for 100 fans of the actress on the occasion of her birthday.

Meanwhile, Jacqueline has been questioned by the investigating agency in the past in this case that pertains to alleged cheating of high-profile people.

The actress has also been accused of enjoying gifts that were bought using the proceeds of the extortion racket, however, the actress has denied any involvement in the scam. In fact, she had earlier claimed that she was 'maliciously targeted' by Sukesh. Jacqueline also maintained that she did not receive any gifts from Sukesh and informed the court that the conman 'ruined' her career and life.