 iPhone 16 Pro Max To Mahindra Thar: Sukesh Chandrashekhar Announces Gifts For 100 Fans Of Jacqueline Fernandez's Stormrider
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentiPhone 16 Pro Max To Mahindra Thar: Sukesh Chandrashekhar Announces Gifts For 100 Fans Of Jacqueline Fernandez's Stormrider

iPhone 16 Pro Max To Mahindra Thar: Sukesh Chandrashekhar Announces Gifts For 100 Fans Of Jacqueline Fernandez's Stormrider

In August 2024, Sukesh Chandrashekhar had announced gifts for 100 fans of the actress on the occasion of her birthday

Sachin TUpdated: Thursday, October 03, 2024, 03:19 PM IST
article-image

Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who is lodged in a Delhi jail, has written a fresh letter to actress Jacqueline Fernandez, with whom he was allegedly in a relationship until the time he was arrested after being accused in a Rs 200 crore extortion case. In the letter, Sukesh praised Jacqueline's new song, Stormrider, and also revealed that he recently bought a private jet.

Interestingly, he also mentioned in the letter, dated October 2, that he will give 100 iPhone 16 Pro and 10 Mahindra Thar Roxx to the actress' fans.

Calling Jacqueline a 'warrior princess' and his 'baby girl, Sukesh wrote, "For all the lovely people out there, especially Jackie’s fans, I am offering the lucky 100, supporting Stormrider song, 10 Mahindra Thar Roxx and 100 iPhone 16 Pro. Jackie has put so much of hard work and efforts for you guys in the track Stormrider, I want all of you to make Stormrider a bigger hit than Yimmy Yimmy."

Read Also
Sukesh Chandrashekhar Dedicates Sajni To 'Baby Boo' Jacqueliene Fernandez: 'Our Love Story Is...
article-image

Announcing the contest via his letter, Sukesh said that there are a couple of steps to participate. He said fans will have to watch the song on YouTube, subscribe Jacqueline's official channel and like and comment under the video.

FPJ Shorts
NEET UG Counselling 2024: Round 3 Registration Begins; Apply NOW!
NEET UG Counselling 2024: Round 3 Registration Begins; Apply NOW!
Iran-Israel War: Everything To Know About Hypersonic 'Fattah 2' And Other Missiles
Iran-Israel War: Everything To Know About Hypersonic 'Fattah 2' And Other Missiles
IIT Madras Launches Cyber Commandos Training Programme To Strengthen India's Cyber Defence
IIT Madras Launches Cyber Commandos Training Programme To Strengthen India's Cyber Defence
CSEET November 2024: Registrations For Company Secretary Exam Will Close Soon, Exam Scheduled For November 9
CSEET November 2024: Registrations For Company Secretary Exam Will Close Soon, Exam Scheduled For November 9

Sukesh also revealed that the 100 winners will be announced on the auspicious occasion of Diwali 2024.

In the letter, Sukesh revealed that Top 10 winners will receive one Mahindra Thar Roxx each along with an iPhone 16 Pro Max. He stated that 90 others will get one iPhone 16 Pro each.

In August 2024, Sukesh had announced gifts for 100 fans of the actress on the occasion of her birthday.

Read Also
Jacqueline Fernandez Exudes Beachy Glam In A White Mini Dress (In Pics)
article-image

Meanwhile, Jacqueline has been questioned by the investigating agency in the past in this case that pertains to alleged cheating of high-profile people.

The actress has also been accused of enjoying gifts that were bought using the proceeds of the extortion racket, however, the actress has denied any involvement in the scam. In fact, she had earlier claimed that she was 'maliciously targeted' by Sukesh. Jacqueline also maintained that she did not receive any gifts from Sukesh and informed the court that the conman 'ruined' her career and life.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rape Accused Choreographer Jani Master Gets Interim Bail By Telangana Court To Attend National...

Rape Accused Choreographer Jani Master Gets Interim Bail By Telangana Court To Attend National...

Noryang - Deadly Sea OTT Release Date: All About Characters, Story & Where To Watch

Noryang - Deadly Sea OTT Release Date: All About Characters, Story & Where To Watch

Hold Your Breath OTT Release Date: Know All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

Hold Your Breath OTT Release Date: Know All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

Hina Khan Pens Note As She Shares Stage With Kartik Aaryan, Sonali Bendre At Namo Bharat Event

Hina Khan Pens Note As She Shares Stage With Kartik Aaryan, Sonali Bendre At Namo Bharat Event

Adah Sharma On Her Marriage Plans: 'Main Long Distance Relationship Mein Hu...'

Adah Sharma On Her Marriage Plans: 'Main Long Distance Relationship Mein Hu...'