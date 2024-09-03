Jacqueline Fernandez Exudes Beachy Glam In A White Mini Dress (In Pics)

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | September 03, 2024
Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez is currently enjoying a beachy vacation on the sun-kissed shores of the Red Sea in Saudi Arabia
All images from Jacqueline Fernandez | Instagram
Taking to Instagram on Monday (September 2), the actress shared a glimpse of her relaxing gateway in dreamy white looks
In one of her outfits, Jacqueline stunned in a white swimsuit that featured thin straps and a sweetheart neckline
Her swimsuit was complemented by a massive hat, statement emerald rings and a brown beaded bracelet
While sunbathing by the beach, the Kick star was reading "A Court of Mist and Fury," a book by Sarah J. Maas
Jacqueline's other look featured a white mini dress boasting of a ruffle pattern around the neck and a bubble hemline
She finished off her beachy glam with dewy makeup, highlighted eyes and glossy lips
