Deepika Padukone Flaunts Baby Bump In Chic Ensembles For Her Maternity Photoshoot

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | September 02, 2024
Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone shared new stunning pictures from her maternity photoshoot alongside her husband, Ranveer Singh, on September 2, 2024
All images from Deepika Padukone | Instagram
Adorning an array of exquisite and chic ensembles, the actress effortlessly flaunted her baby bump in the black-and-white photoshoot
The actress' first look featured basic denim jeans, a bralette top and a crop cardigan. She exuded simplicity in all of her black aesthetic looks
In one of the pictures, Deepika could be seen smiling while donning a sophisticated black blazer styled with a bralette and formal black pants
Proving herself as the fashion icon in the latest maternity couture, the Pathaan star was decked up in a black sheer dress that boasted of intricate floral embellishments and a matching ribbon tied around the neck
In another picture shared by her, the actress stunned in a body-hugging black silhouette, complemented with chic black shoes. For the makeup, Deepika opted for a subtle natural glam with an open hairdo
This year, in February, Deepika and Ranveer announced their pregnancy on social media. Further, they also revealed that their baby was arriving in September 2024
The duo started dating in 2012 and got secretly engaged in 2015. They officially tied the knot in November 2018
