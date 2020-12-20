OTT boom: Is the Indian television fading into oblivion? Television actors weigh in

The year 2020 has been a boon for the OTT platforms. Owing to the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent lockdown, for people confined to the four walls of their homes, binge-watching web series, savouring content available on varied OTT platforms became lockdown hobby of sorts. This tectonic shift left Indian audience disenchanted with TV shows. So, in such a scenario when the television industry is facing such a strong competition from OTT, what do television actors feel? And, if given a chance, would they take up web shows?

Madalsa Sharma Chakraborty, currently seen Anupamaa as Kavya, says, “OTT platforms are making a lot of good content these days. And, with many options to choose from, it is a treat for viewers. Not to mention the easy accessibility. Personally, I feel TV shows set a certain benchmark decades ago. That said, both platforms have their own charm, and I don’t feel threatened due to the rise of OTT. Rather, it gives more work opportunities for actors, which is a good thing.”