Oscars 2024: Robert Downey Jr Declared Best Actor In Supporting Role For Oppenheimer At 96th Academy Awards

The entire Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, erupted into a thunderous applause as actor Robert Downey Jr was announced as the winner of the Oscar for the Best Actor in Supporting Role for the Christopher Nolan magnum opus, Oppenheimer.

Though it was Robert's third Oscar nomination, it was the first time that he finally won an Academy Award. He played the role of Lewis Strauss in Oppenheimer, the film with the maximum nominations this season.

Robert Downey Jr.’s acceptance speech for Best Supporting Actor at the #Oscars

pic.twitter.com/A6KqYb18gH — Christopher Nolan Art & Updates (@NolanAnalyst) March 11, 2024

After earning an emotional kiss from his wife, the actor looked handsome as he walked up the stage to accept his first-ever Oscar, the most coveted award for an artist.

"I'd like to thank my terrible childhood and the Academy. I would like to thank my veterinarian, my wife, Susan Downey. She found me as a strugglind rescue pet and loved me back to life. Here's a secret: I needed this job more than this job needed me and I stand here as a better man because of it. What we do is meaningful and the stuff that we decide to do is important," Robert said in his quirky, yet heartfelt acceptance speech.

He also thanked Christopher Nolan and heaped praise on his co-stars Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, and others.

Among the others who were nominated in the Best Supporting Actor were Ryan Gosling for Barbie, Robert De Niro for Killers of the Flower Moon, Sterling K Brown for American Fiction and Mark Ruffalo for Poor Things.

Robert's winning streak in the Best Actor in Supporting Role category began with the Golden Globe Awards earlier this year, followed by his victories at the BAFTAs and Critics' Choice Awards.