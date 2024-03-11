Oscars 2024: Oppenheimer Wins Best Picture Award, Christopher Nolan Declared Best Director

Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer was declared as the Best Picture at the 96th Academy Awards and it received a thunderous applause from the audience. The award was presented by none other than the legendary Al Pacino.

Nolan's wife and producer of Oppenheimer, Emma Thomas, accepted the Best Picture award and stated, "Any of us who make movies know you dream of this moment. I’ve been dreaming of this moment for so long. It seemed so unlikely it would ever happen."

‘OPPENHEIMER’ winning Best Picture at the #Oscars2024

Christopher Nolan took home the Oscar for the Best Director for Oppenheimer, while Cillian Murphy was declared the Best Actor. Robert Downey Jr won his first-ever Oscar in the Best Actor in the Supporting Role category.

Despite helming several blockbusters over the years, Nolan had never won an Oscar until yet. The 53-year-old was evidently overwhelmed as he went up the stage and soaked in the feeling of finally holding an Oscar in his hands.

"Movies are just a little bit over 100 years old. We don’t know where this incredible journey is going from here. But to know that you think I’m a meaningful part of it means the world to me," he said as he accepted the Oscar.

Nolan also thanked the cast of Oppenheimer, his wife and kids, and to the rdent fans who stuck by him.

Oppenheimer had 13 nominations, out of which it won 7 Oscars on the night.

After witnessing a dream run at the box office, the film had been holding on a winning streak with the top honours at almost every major award show, including the Critics Choice Awards, BAFTAs, Golden Globe Awards, and others.