Oscars 2024: Cillian Murphy Wins Best Actor Academy Award For Oppenheimer

Actor Cillian Murphy was declared as the star of the night as he won the Oscar for the Best Actor for playing the titular role in the blockbuster Oppenheimer. Helmed by the maverick Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer seemed to be unstoppable at the 96th Academy Awards race as it bagged the most number of awards.

Cillian looked dapper in a black tuxedo paired along with a crisp white shirt. He accessorised his look with a black silk cummerbund, a floral brooch and a silk bowtie.

"I am a little overwhelmed. Chris Nolan, it has been the most exhilerating, the most creatively satisfying journey you've taken me on over the last 20 years. I owe you more than I can say. Thank you so much," Cillian said in his acceptance speech.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"All my fellow nominees, I remain in awe of you guys," he added.

Cillian was nominated alongside actors like Bradley Cooper for Maestro, Colman Domingo for Rustin, Jeffrey Wright for American Fiction and Paul Giamatti for The Holdovers.

Prior to the Oscars, Cillian had won the Best Actor award at almost every other prestigious gala, including the BAFTAs, Golden Globe Awards, Screen Actors Guild Award, among others.

For those unversed, Cillian had collaborated with Christopher Nolan for five more films before Oppenheimer happened, but in all of those, he essayed the roles of the supporting characters. But with Oppenheimer, he was finally cast as the lead by Nolan, and the actor-director duo surely struck gold!

Oppenheimer explores the life and achievements of J Robert Oppenheimer, the physicist credited with developing the atomic bomb, which was eventually used in the World War II.