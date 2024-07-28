Orry Brutally Trolled For His New Look After He Mocks People Working In '9-5 Jobs'; Check Post

Orhan Awatramani, also known as Orry unveiled his new look on social media on Sunday (July 28), but was brutally trolled by netizens. The celebrity influencer never shied away from experimenting with his appearance. However, his latest transformation seems to have struck a discordant note with his followers.

Orry took to Instagram and shared his dynamic new look with dramatic hairstyle change. Sharing the look he even mocked people who do 9-5 jobs, and wrote, “I wake up every evening.. with a big smile on my face, and I never feel out of place, and yes you’re probably still working.. at a 9-5 pace.. and I wonder how bad that tastes.“

Within hours, the post was flooded with comments, many of which were harshly critical. Trolls mocked his style, comparing him to chicken, with some even questioning his fashion sense. The criticism quickly escalated, with memes and negative remarks circulating widely across various social media platforms. One of the users wrote, “Chicken hair cut."

Another user commented, "Chaprii for a reason."

The third user slammed him for his fashion sense and wrote, "Bhai mera purane kapde le lena."

"Murgachhap“, the comment reads.

Despite the onslaught of negative feedback, Orry has remained unfazed. He was earlier in the news for the viral debut poster shared by PVR Inox which they later deleted. The poster, reportedly leaked by PVR Inox, mentions in the caption, "Orry spills it all in #Orryginal! From social media to his big screen debut, watch @orry like never before only at #PVRINOX."

Fans often speculated what Orry does for a living as he calls himself 'liver'. According to his LinkedIn page, he is a social activist from Mumbai who works as a Special Project Manager at Reliance Industries Limited's Chairperson Office. He also holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts and Communication Design degree from New York's Parsons School of Design.