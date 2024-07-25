Orry To Make His Bollywood Debut? Netizens React To Viral Poster: 'Taali 2 Aa Rahi Hogi'

Orry |

Celebrity influencer Orry Awatramani aka Orry has been making waves with the news of his debut on social media. The sensational influencer has been speculated to have a Bollywood debut based on the viral poster shared by PVR cinemas's official account but later deleted it.

The poster, reportedly leaked by PVR Inox, includes the caption, ‘Orry spills it all in #Orryginal! From social media to his big screen debut, watch @orry like never before only at #PVRINOX.’

The poster featured Orry in a never seen before look titled 'Orryginal – A Story Like Never Before'. As soon as the poster went viral on social media, netizens reacted to it. While some stated it was another PR stunt, others trolled him for his debut and making a film on another gender. One user wrote, 'Taali 2 aa rahi hogi.'

Another user commented, 'Alag PR stunt... sahi hai kuch to alag hai.'

The third user remarked, 'Lol, flop/disaster hoga please don't waste money on.'

A comment reads, 'Orry like never before.'"

Earlier, Orry made his television debut with Bigg Boss season 17, which increased his fame even further. On the show, he entered as a wild card and stated that he wanted a rich wife.

He also appeared on the Koffee With Karan show and stated that he plans for a digital demise. According to him, “When you see me on paparazzi pages and on screen, that’s the story I’m telling. I spend the whole day reading. I am in the comments section reading every review of my images. And everyone’s like, ‘Oh his 15 minutes will end, he’s going to vanish, just wait. The fame’s getting to his head.’ Yes, the fame is getting to my head, yes, I have an attitude problem now. I think I am better than everyone but I am planning my downfall now. The time has come, anything that goes up, goes down. The brightest star burns out the fastest."