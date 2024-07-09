Orry Rejects Vada Pav As He Finds Hair In It During Ambanis’ Pre-Wedding Festivities In Portofino; Watch Video

Orry | V Log

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are all set for the wedding, and are currently enojying their pre-wedding ceremonies. Celebrity influencer Orry Awatramani aka Orry shared a video from the Portofino event that happened during the Ambani's celebration.

In his vlog, he explored the variety of food, and showcased the fun he had while enjoying the party. The setting of the event looked like a grand reception, with guests moving from stall to stall, sampling various delicacies.

Here's What Happened

They exchange thoughts about the food and even taste dishes from each other's plates. The spread included diverse pastas, distinctive cheeses, and bombolones paired with various sauces. What caught the attention was Orry along with Tania Shroff went to a stall that had the 'best vada pav in Portofino.'

They both looked excited but Orry found out a hair in the first bite. While Orry rejected the Vada Pav, on the other hand, Tanya expressed that she wanted a bite. Apart from this they also had Manali rolls, and chips crushed inside the roll.

The pre-wedding festives celebration was held at Portofino, Italy, a few months ago. Many Bollywood celebs such as Shah Rukh Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and among others grace the event.

The auspicious Shubh Vivah of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will occur on July 12. The wedding will be followed by Shubh Aashirwad the next day, and the last ceremony, Mangal Utsav or wedding reception, will take place on July 14. Recently, the couple had their sangeet night celebration in which Pop singer Justin Biber, and Punjabi pop singers Badshah and Karan Ahuja performed for the starry night.