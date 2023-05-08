Oppenheimer new trailer excites fans: Christopher Nolan's film has Bhagwad Geeta connection; find out how

Christopher Nolan's highly anticipated film, Oppenheimer, made waves on Monday, May 8, as its trailer was unveiled, offering an intriguing glimpse into the much-anticipated project.

The movie revolves around the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the brilliant physicist credited with inventing the atomic bomb.

With a star-studded cast and a gripping storyline, Oppenheimer promises to be a cinematic masterpiece.

What's in the trailer video?

The three-minute trailer opens with a captivating sequence, masterfully crafted by Christopher Nolan, as he sets the stage for this historical drama. The black-and-white imagery captures the essence of the era, immersing viewers in the world of Oppenheimer.

Portrayed by the talented Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer walks amidst a throng of reporters and news photographers, defending the controversial decision to test a nuclear bomb. In a voiceover, he resolutely states, "We're in a race against the Nazis, and I know what it means if the Nazis have a bomb."

As the trailer unfolds, audiences are introduced to the remarkable ensemble cast that brings this compelling story to life.

Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, Emily Bunt, Florence Pugh, and many others grace the screen, embodying individuals who played significant roles in the Manhattan Project—the groundbreaking research and development initiative that led to the creation of the atomic bomb.

The release of the trailer ignited a wave of excitement among fans, who took to social media to express their delight and anticipation for the film's release.

Christopher Nolan's signature storytelling style, combined with the stellar performances of the star-studded cast, has heightened expectations for Oppenheimer, positioning it as one of the most eagerly awaited movies of the year.

Film's Bhagwad Geeta Connection

Intriguingly, the film also delves into the personal connection between Oppenheimer and the ancient Sanskrit text in the holy book Bhagavad Gita.

Known for his profound interest in Sanskrit literature, Oppenheimer extensively studied numerous Sanskrit books, including the Bhagavad Gita—an integral part of the Bhishma Parva of the epic Mahabharata.

During the awe-inspiring moment of the massive nuclear blast, Oppenheimer's lips instinctively uttered the words from Chapter 11, verse 12 of the Bhagavad Gita:

"If the radiance of a thousand suns were to burst at once in the sky, that would be the splendour of the mighty One."

This verse is part of the chapter in which Lord Krishna reveals his awe-inspiring divine form to Arjuna. Overwhelmed by this revelation, Arjuna anxiously asks, "Tell me, who are you?"

In response, Lord Krishna declares, "I am Death, the destroyer of worlds" (Chapter 11, verse 32).

As fans eagerly await the release of Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan's visionary approach and the film's exploration of the complex themes surrounding science, war, and humanity promise an unforgettable cinematic experience.