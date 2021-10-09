'Get the Oscar ready for him': Fans cannot keep calm as Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ casts Cillian Murphy in title role

"Peaky Blinders" star, Cillian Murphy has been confirmed to play the titular role in Christopher Nolan's next historical epic "Oppenheimer." Cillian Murphy has been cast in Oppenheimer as scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer, who is famously known as "the father of the atomic bomb" by Universal Pictures and Nolan's banner Syncopy. The film will be released on July 21, 2023, a date that has always been reserved for Christopher Nolan films. The epic drama, shot in iMax, immerses viewers in the heart-pounding conundrum of an enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world in order to preserve it.

Emma Thomas, Atlas Entertainment's Charles Roven, and Nolan will produce the project, which will be written and directed by Nolan. The film is based on Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin's Pulitzer Prize-winning book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer, which was released this week.

Cillian Murphy fans have flooded the platform, as they cheer the 'Peeky Blinders' star for his next big step. A few fans even tweeted, 'Get the Oscar ready for Cillian', as they continued to sing praises for the star.

Have a look at how fans have reacted:

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, October 09, 2021, 12:30 PM IST