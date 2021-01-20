Cillian Murphy-starrer British drama 'Peaky Blinders' to be made into a film

A day after BBC drama "Peaky Blinders", creator by Steven Knight announced that the show will end after its sixth season, it is now revealed that the story will continue in the form of a feature film.

Knight told Deadline, “Covid changed our plans. But I can say that my plan from the beginning was to end ‘Peaky’ with a movie. That is what is going to happen.”

"Peaky Blinders" focused on Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) and his notorious family's rise to prominence and power, against the backdrop of working-class, post-First World War Birmingham.

The final season is currently being shot in the UK.

In a statement to Variety, Knight said "Peaky is back and with a bang. After the enforced production delay due to the COVID pandemic, we find the family in extreme jeopardy and the stakes have never been higher.”

"We believe this will be the best series of all and are sure that our amazing fans will love it. While the TV series will be coming to an end, the story will continue in another form," he added.

The final season is written by Knight, while season 5 helmer Anthony Byrne returns to direct and Nick Goding will produce.

Executive producers are Mandabach, Knight, Jamie Glazebrook, David Mason, Byrne and Murphy.

"Peaky Blinders" premiered on BBC Two in 2013 and became huge global success after it debut on streaming platform Netflix. It won BAFTA Craft awards and the BAFTA TV award for best drama series in 2018.

