 Oops! Asha Bhosle Congratulates Hurdler Jyothi Yarraji For 'Winning Gold' In Asian Games Even Before Events Begin
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentOops! Asha Bhosle Congratulates Hurdler Jyothi Yarraji For 'Winning Gold' In Asian Games Even Before Events Begin

Oops! Asha Bhosle Congratulates Hurdler Jyothi Yarraji For 'Winning Gold' In Asian Games Even Before Events Begin

Athletics events have not yet commenced at the Asian Games yet.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, September 26, 2023, 03:30 PM IST
article-image

Veteran singer Asha Bhosle has shared an old video from the Asian Athletics Championship held earlier this year and wished hurdler Jyothi Yaraaji for winning gold at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

Athletics events have not yet commenced at the Asian Games yet.

However, Asha Bhosle took to X, formerly Twitter, where she shared a video from the Asian Athletics Championship held earlier this year in Bangkok.

Sharing the video, Asha tweeted: "Heartiest congratulations to Yaraaji from Andhra Pradesh for winning the Gold for 100mts hurdles at the Asian Games."

Social media users were quick to spot the error.

Read Also
Viral Video: Kili Paul Enjoys Asha Bhosle's 'Sharara Sharara' Song With His Sister
article-image

One wrote: "Madam @ashabhosle Women's 100m hurdle is not till Oct 1st and #Athleticin #AsianGames2023 will start only from Sep-29. Refer to this link https://olympics.com/en/news/asian-games-2023-athletics-track-field-preview-schedule-hangzhou... Video you shared is from a prior completion. We wish her best to win in #AsianGames too!"

Another said: "This is not true ma'am..This is about the Asian Athletics Championship and not the Asian Games. The Asian Athletic Championship took place last month."

"Its an old video...of july 13th Asian Athletics Championships...," said another user.

One clarified: "Mam this is Asian Athletics championships not Asian Games, n yes congratulations to her for winning gold in Asian Athletics championships."

One suggested: "Delete this post madam. Its incorrect and this video is from July where Jyoti won in Asian championship I guess".

Read Also
Asha Bhosle Turns 90: UNSEEN Pictures Of The Legendary Singer
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

PHOTOS: Mom-To-Be Rubina Dilaik Flaunts Her Baby Bump In Black Bodysuit, Gets Trolled

PHOTOS: Mom-To-Be Rubina Dilaik Flaunts Her Baby Bump In Black Bodysuit, Gets Trolled

Sex Education Review: Laurie Nun’s Thought-Provoking Series Hits The Right Spot

Sex Education Review: Laurie Nun’s Thought-Provoking Series Hits The Right Spot

SRK's Dunki And Prabhas' Salaar To Clash At The Box-Office, This Christmas?

SRK's Dunki And Prabhas' Salaar To Clash At The Box-Office, This Christmas?

Oops! Asha Bhosle Congratulates Hurdler Jyothi Yarraji For 'Winning Gold' In Asian Games Even Before...

Oops! Asha Bhosle Congratulates Hurdler Jyothi Yarraji For 'Winning Gold' In Asian Games Even Before...

SEE: Waheeda Rehman's Timeless Beauty In Pictures

SEE: Waheeda Rehman's Timeless Beauty In Pictures