Asha Bhosle Turns 90: UNSEEN Pictures Of The Legendary Singer

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 08, 2023
Legendary singer Asha Bhosle turned 90 on September 8. On the special occasion of her birthday, take a look at some rare and unseen throwback photos of the singer:
She is regarded as one of the most influential and versatile singers in the history of Indian music
Asha Bhosle married RD Burman in 1980. This was the second marriage for both of them. The singer was earlier married to Ganpatrao Bhosle
Asha Bhosle has sung in various languages and has recorded thousands of songs in different genres. She has had a prolific career spanning over seven decades
The singer is quite active on Instagram and she often shares throwback pictures of herself with her family members
This picture was shared by the singer on her official Instagram account. She had shared the image to recall her initial days in the music industry
In this photo, Asha Bhosle is seen recording for Mera Naam Joker with music directors Shankar Jaikishan and late actor Raj Kapoor
Asha Bhosle poses with her sisters Lata Mangeshkar, Usha Mangeshkar and Meena Khadikar
