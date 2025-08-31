Only Murders In The Building Season 5 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Steve Martin, Selena Gomez's Award-Winning Show

Only Murders In The Building Season 5 OTT Release Date | Photo Credit: Trailer

The much-loved comedy-drama series Only Murders in the Building is returning with its fifth season, bringing back the iconic trio of Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez. Known for its witty humour, gripping murder mysteries, and quirky storytelling, the show has built a massive global fan base. In India, Only Murders In The Building Season 5 is set to be released on JioHotstar, starting from September 9, 2025.

About Only Murders in the Building Season 5

The series has received widespread critical acclaim, winning several awards, including Primetime Emmy nominations. Selena Gomez’s performance and the chemistry of the lead trio have been especially praised, making the show a standout in the mystery-comedy genre.

Plot

The series revolves around three crime podcasters, Mabel, Oliver, and Charles, who become friends while investigating a mysterious murder in their apartment building, Arconia. In Season 4, the trio tries to discover the killer after Charles’ stunt double and friend Sazz Pataki gets murdered in his apartment. Season 5 is expected to dive into another complex murder case, continuing the mix of suspense, humor, and emotional depth that fans adore.

Cast and characters

The mystery series features Steve Martin as Charles Haden Savage, Selena Gomez as Mabel Mora, Martin Short as Oliver Putnam, Aaron Dominguez as Oscar Torres, Meryl Streep, Cara Delevingne as Alice Banks, Julian Cihi as Tim Kono, Don Darryl Rivera as Bobo Malone, Michael Rapaport as Detective Daniel Kreps and Jane Lynch as Sazz Pataki, among others.

Thembi Banks has produced the series with Tess Morris, Sas Goldberg, Jane Raab, Nick Pavonetti, Kristin Bernstein and Kristin Bernstein under 20th Television, 40 Share Productions, Another Hoffman Story Productions and Rhode Island Ave. Productions.