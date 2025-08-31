 Only Murders In The Building Season 5 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Steve Martin, Selena Gomez's Award-Winning Show
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentOnly Murders In The Building Season 5 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Steve Martin, Selena Gomez's Award-Winning Show

Only Murders In The Building Season 5 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Steve Martin, Selena Gomez's Award-Winning Show

The much-loved comedy-drama series Only Murders in the Building is returning with its fifth season, bringing back the iconic trio of Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Sunday, August 31, 2025, 05:05 PM IST
article-image
Only Murders In The Building Season 5 OTT Release Date | Photo Credit: Trailer

The much-loved comedy-drama series Only Murders in the Building is returning with its fifth season, bringing back the iconic trio of Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez. Known for its witty humour, gripping murder mysteries, and quirky storytelling, the show has built a massive global fan base. In India, Only Murders In The Building Season 5 is set to be released on JioHotstar, starting from September 9, 2025.

About Only Murders in the Building Season 5

The series has received widespread critical acclaim, winning several awards, including Primetime Emmy nominations. Selena Gomez’s performance and the chemistry of the lead trio have been especially praised, making the show a standout in the mystery-comedy genre.

Plot

FPJ Shorts
Only Murders In The Building Season 5 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Steve Martin, Selena Gomez's Award-Winning Show
Only Murders In The Building Season 5 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Steve Martin, Selena Gomez's Award-Winning Show
Bihar Chief Electoral Officer Refutes Allegations Of Duplicate Voters In Draft Rolls, Calls Report 'Speculative And Premature'
Bihar Chief Electoral Officer Refutes Allegations Of Duplicate Voters In Draft Rolls, Calls Report 'Speculative And Premature'
Home Minister Amit Shah Visiting Jammu & Kashmir Solely To Assess Flood Damage: CM Omar Abdullah
Home Minister Amit Shah Visiting Jammu & Kashmir Solely To Assess Flood Damage: CM Omar Abdullah
Central Sector Scholarship 2025-26: Application Process Starts; Check Details Here
Central Sector Scholarship 2025-26: Application Process Starts; Check Details Here

The series revolves around three crime podcasters, Mabel, Oliver, and Charles, who become friends while investigating a mysterious murder in their apartment building, Arconia. In Season 4, the trio tries to discover the killer after Charles’ stunt double and friend Sazz Pataki gets murdered in his apartment. Season 5 is expected to dive into another complex murder case, continuing the mix of suspense, humor, and emotional depth that fans adore.

Read Also
Rajkummar Rao Birthday: 7 Must-Watch Movies Of The Actor On OTT
article-image

Cast and characters

The mystery series features Steve Martin as Charles Haden Savage, Selena Gomez as Mabel Mora, Martin Short as Oliver Putnam, Aaron Dominguez as Oscar Torres, Meryl Streep, Cara Delevingne as Alice Banks, Julian Cihi as Tim Kono, Don Darryl Rivera as Bobo Malone, Michael Rapaport as Detective Daniel Kreps and Jane Lynch as Sazz Pataki, among others.

Thembi Banks has produced the series with Tess Morris, Sas Goldberg, Jane Raab, Nick Pavonetti, Kristin Bernstein and Kristin Bernstein under 20th Television, 40 Share Productions, Another Hoffman Story Productions and Rhode Island Ave. Productions.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Only Murders In The Building Season 5 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Steve Martin, Selena...

Only Murders In The Building Season 5 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Steve Martin, Selena...

'First Sushant Singh Rajput & Now Priya Marathe...': Usha Nadkarni Gets Emotional, Remembers Pavitra...

'First Sushant Singh Rajput & Now Priya Marathe...': Usha Nadkarni Gets Emotional, Remembers Pavitra...

Birthday Special: Know Some Interesting Facts About Ram Kapoor

Birthday Special: Know Some Interesting Facts About Ram Kapoor

Salim Khan Reveals His Family Never Consumed Beef, Says It's 'Forbidden': 'Most Muslims Eat It As...

Salim Khan Reveals His Family Never Consumed Beef, Says It's 'Forbidden': 'Most Muslims Eat It As...

Priya Marathe Death: 'Couldn't Believe It', Pavitra Rishta Actress' Onscreen Husband Anurag Sharma...

Priya Marathe Death: 'Couldn't Believe It', Pavitra Rishta Actress' Onscreen Husband Anurag Sharma...