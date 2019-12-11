'Only love and nothing else': Virat, Anushka share heartwarming posts on second wedding anniversary

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma celebrate their second wedding anniversary today. This year has been quite a rollercoaster for the two, aided by a rocky road of controversies keeping them in the headlines. Overcoming all the hurdles together, Virushka have shown us how to stay strong, and stand by each other in trying times.

From constantly sharing photos with each other on their social media to flying millions of miles to meet each other, the much-in-love couple has left no stone unturned to reignite people’s faith in love.

Wishing his wife on the occasion, the Indian skipper took to Instagram and penned down a heartwarming post. He shared a picture of Anushka in his arms as she lays her hand on his head, and captioned it as, “In reality there is only love and nothing else. And when god blesses you with the person who makes you realise that everyday, you have just one feeling, gratitude"