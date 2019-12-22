Only Bhai can do this: Salman Khan brings Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover together

There have been reports that Salman Khan has been trying to convince Sunil Grover to end his feud with Kapil Sharma and join the comedy show. While Grover has shut down rumours regarding any such news, he maintains a healthy rapport with Sharma.
Recently, Salman Khan invited both Kapil and Sunil at Sohail Khan’s birthday bash, held in Bandra. The two came together and even shared an adorable frame with Bhai. Kapil took to his Instagram account and shared a heart-warming post with a picture of the trip and wrote, “#Brothers night #happybirthday @sohailkhanofficial bhai @beingsalmankhan @whosunilgrover #celebrations #bday”
Kapil Sharma was blessed with a baby girl, earlier this month. Sunil was among the first few people who extended his wishes to the new father.
A couple of days ago, Sunil reprised his role as ‘Gutthi’ on Salman’s popular reality show Bigg Boss. Fans have been eagerly waiting for this long lost brotherly duo to reunite on television and break all TRP records. Salman, being the producer of Kapil’s show can certainly make that happen. Sunil was last seen in Khan’s film Bharat.
