Sunil Grover to return in his popular avatar ‘Gutthi’, but there’s a twist

Popular actor and comedian Sunil Grover, who rose to fame with his crossdressing stint on The Kapil Sharma Show, left fans upset after he ended things with the comedian, and never returned. Sunil, who joined hands with Salman Khan in Bharat, will be back in the much loved TKSS avatar- Gutthi.
However, Sunil won’t come on The Kapil Sharma Show, but on Salman Khan’s television reality show Bigg Boss 13. The show’s official social media handle shared a clipping where Gutthi’s pictures can be seen as we hear her popular dialogue, “Hum aaye hain is bagiya me, fool khile hain gulshan gulshan.” The video also shows a sneak peek of Khan welcoming Sunil on stage. Gutthi tells Salman, “Kal na, mai so rahi thi to mere sapne mein Bigg Boss aye (Last night, I was sleeping and I dreamt of Bigg Boss),” to which Salman quipped, “Mujhe lag raha tha (I felt so).”
Not long ago, a tweet posted by Sunil caught out eyes and led many to assume whether he was returning to Kapil’s show. The comedian, however, has dismissed the rumours.
He wrote, ‘Everything is going to come. Nothing is going to stay forever. So Just have gratitude. That is the key. And yes, laugh a lot. baaki … mere husband mujhko..,”. It was the last part of the tweet that got everyone thinking since ‘Mere Husband Mujhko Pyar Nahi Karte’ was a popular song featuring Rinku Bhabhi i.e. Sunil’s character in The Kapil Sharma Show.
In a recent interview, he said that there was no such possibility, and neither did his tweet hint at anything like that. He also admitted that the baseless rumours irritated him, and he himself would reveal if any such development ever took place.
