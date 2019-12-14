Sunil Grover to return in his popular avatar ‘Gutthi’, but there’s a twist

Popular actor and comedian Sunil Grover, who rose to fame with his crossdressing stint on The Kapil Sharma Show, left fans upset after he ended things with the comedian, and never returned. Sunil, who joined hands with Salman Khan in Bharat, will be back in the much loved TKSS avatar- Gutthi.

However, Sunil won’t come on The Kapil Sharma Show, but on Salman Khan’s television reality show Bigg Boss 13. The show’s official social media handle shared a clipping where Gutthi’s pictures can be seen as we hear her popular dialogue, “Hum aaye hain is bagiya me, fool khile hain gulshan gulshan.” The video also shows a sneak peek of Khan welcoming Sunil on stage. Gutthi tells Salman, “Kal na, mai so rahi thi to mere sapne mein Bigg Boss aye (Last night, I was sleeping and I dreamt of Bigg Boss),” to which Salman quipped, “Mujhe lag raha tha (I felt so).”