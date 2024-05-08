Onion, Garlic BANNED: Check Out Scrumptious Food Menu Of Met Gala 2024

Throwback photo from Met Gala 2023 dinner |

The biggest global fashion event of the year, the Met Gala, was held in New York on Tuesday (IST) and it was attended by some of the most prominent faces of the entertainment world. It's not just looks that are served at the opulent gala, but also some of the choicest foods are made for the guests, but there's also a list of food items that are not allowed at the event.

Anna Wintour, who is one of the trustees of the Metropolitan Museum of Art where the Met Gala is held every year, recently revealed that she is not particularly fond of having three food items at the event, and they are onion, garlic and chives.

The reason behind the ban on onion and garlic at the Met Gala is simple -- no one needs to have bad breath while walking down the red carpet and interacting with the other guests. As for chives, Wintour does not want it to be stuck in some guest's teeth.

In the past, Wintour had also banned parsley for a similar reason. Not just that, but she also believes that a bruschetta has no place for it on the menu as it can get messy and ruin the outfit of a celeb.

Also, there is a strict ban on smoking at the Met Gala.

Met Gala 2024 Food Menu

Wintour personally overlooks the menu of the coveted gala every year, and this year, the guests were served some of the most delicious foods prepared by top chefs of the States. Keeping in tandem with the theme of Met Gala 2024, 'Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion', the dishes were curated in a way that they had a "romantic and ethereal touch" to them and comprised mostly of seasonal ingredients.

For the first course, the guests were served a spring vegetable salad with elderflower foam, raspberry vinaigrette, olive crumble, and butterfly-shaped croutons.

The main course comprised of a beef fillet topped with a tortellini rose. For the dessert, the guests were served a "not-so-poison apple", inspired by the infamous apple in the fairytale, Snow White. It was an almond cremeux molded to look like a mini apple alongside a walnut-flavoured leaf.

Among those who represented India at the Met Gala this year were Alia Bhatt, fashion designer Sabyasachi, Isha Ambani, and others.