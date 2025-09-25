Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira On OTT: Where To Watch Fahadh Faasil's Latest Film?

Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira On OTT | Photo Credit:

Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira is a Malayalam-language romantic comedy film written and directed by Althaf Salim. The film was released in theatres on August 29, 2025, and received mixed response from audiences and critics. The film is currently streaming on JioHotstar in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada with English subtitles.

About Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira

Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira is based on the themes of mental health issues, depression, and trauma, explored through a blend of romantic comedy, absurdity, and the struggle between dream versus reality. The film is produced by Ashiq Usman and Vipin Agnihotri under the banner of Ashiq Usman Productions.

Plot overview

Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira revolves around Aby, who is on the brink of marrying his girlfriend Nidhi. Nidhi wishes for Aby to come to their wedding on a white horse, a dream that Aby strives to achieve. Nevertheless, the horse leads to an accident, placing Aby in a coma. Upon waking a year later, he discovers that his life has transformed, his fiancée has moved forward, and he must adapt to a different reality. The movie is an eccentric romantic comedy that additionally delves into topics related to mental wellness and the essence of dreams.

Cast and characters

The film features Fahadh Faasil as Aby, Revathi Pillai as Revathy, Dhyan Sreenivasan as Itty, Saaf as Rishi, Anuraj O. B. as Anuraj, Vineeth Vasudevan as Vineeth, Stephen Samuel as Association Secretary, Varsha Ramesh as Dr. Varsha, Eithal Evana Sherin, Ala S. Nayana, Sreeja Menon, Renjini George as Nidhi's mother, and Stephen Samuel as Association Secretary, among others.