Odia Singer-Composer Abhijit Majumdar Dies At 54 Due To Cardiac Arrest While Undergoing Treatment At AIIMS Bhubaneswar

Renowned Odia music composer and singer Abhijit Majumdar passed away on Sunday morning (January 25) following a cardiac arrest while undergoing treatment at AIIMS Bhubaneswar. He was 54.

According to a report in TOI, an official medical bulletin issued by the hospital revealed that Majumdar suffered a cardiac arrest at 7:43 am on Sunday. Doctors immediately initiated cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) in line with Advanced Cardiac Life Support (ACLS) protocols, but despite sustained resuscitation efforts, he could not be revived. He was declared clinically dead at 9:02 am.

Read Also Indian Idol 3 Winner, Paatal Lok Actor Prashant Tamang Passes Away In Delhi At 43

Majumdar had been battling multiple health complications for several months. He was reportedly admitted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar in a comatose condition on September 4 last year and was undergoing treatment for a neurological disorder, severe pneumonia, and several other comorbidities.

The TOI report stated that his medical condition was complex, with underlying issues including hypertension, hypothyroidism, chronic liver disease, electrolyte imbalances, nutritional deficiencies, and infections, including hospital-acquired pneumonia and bloodstream infection.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

After prolonged treatment in the Medical ICU, Majumdar showed signs of improvement and was shifted to the medicine ward (E6 – Isolation Room) on November 10 for continued care. Doctors noted that he was conscious, responding to simple commands through a tracheostomy tube, and had stable vital parameters. He was even being considered for discharge, but the plan was deferred due to family and personal reasons.

However, his condition deteriorated again after he developed a new-onset infection and fever on January 23. Despite being treated as per standard medical protocols, he failed to respond to therapy and progressed to refractory septic shock, which ultimately led to cardiac arrest.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Majumdar was one of the most influential figures in the Odia film industry, having composed music for numerous blockbuster films over the years. His melodies earned him immense popularity and a loyal fan base across Odisha, making him a household name in the state’s music scene.

Following the news of his death, tributes and condolence messages poured in from fans, musicians, filmmakers, and well-wishers, who remembered him for his lasting contribution to Odia cinema and music.