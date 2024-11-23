 Odia Director Bobby Islam & Actor Manoj Mishra Engage In Physical Altercation Outside DCP's Office Over Film Title (VIDEO)
Odia Director Bobby Islam & Actor Manoj Mishra Engage In Physical Altercation Outside DCP's Office Over Film Title (VIDEO)

Videos of director Bobby Islam and actor Manoj Mishra engaging in physical altercation outside DCP's office have surfaced on social media. In a viral video, police is seen intervening as their fight escalated. Their brawl also caught the attention of bystanders as they were shocked to see two stars fight on streets. The video shows them abusing each other as police officers try to separate them

Sachin T
Updated: Saturday, November 23, 2024, 03:02 PM IST
article-image

Bhubaneswar witnessed high drama on Friday (November 22) when Odia actor Manoj Mishra and director Bobby Islam clashed outside the DCP office. The tension between the two celebs erupted into a public confrontation, necessitating police intervention to prevent the situation from escalating further. According to media reports, Bobby and Manoj got into a fight over a film's title.

Several videos of the two engaging in physical altercation outside the DCP's office have surfaced on social media. In a video shared by OTV News on X (formerly known as Twitter), police is seen intervening as their fight escalated.

Their brawl also caught the attention of bystanders and they were shocked to see two film stars fight on streets. The video shows them abusing each other as police officers try to separate them.

article-image

Bobby Islam and Manoj Mishra's fight

Odia Director Bobby Islam & Actor Manoj Mishra Engage In Physical Altercation Outside DCP's Office Over Film Title (VIDEO)
Odia Director Bobby Islam & Actor Manoj Mishra Engage In Physical Altercation Outside DCP's Office Over Film Title (VIDEO)
The dispute reportedly stemmed from comments exchanged between the two. Both actors had arrived at the DCP office to settle their differences but ended up in a heated altercation.

According to a report in Times of India, the conflict centered around Manoj's objection to a particular word used in the title of an upcoming film. Meanwhile, Bobby accused Manoj of making derogatory remarks about the Odia film industry.

"Apparently, the bone of contention is Manoj's opposition to the use of a word in the title of a film that a producer is making. On the other hand, Bobby alleged that Manoj has been casting aspersions on the Odia film industry," the officer explained, as quoted by the news portal.

On the other hand, Manoj claimed that Bobby used the first word of the movie to call him, giving it a derogatory twist when he landed at the DCP office. "I didn’t attack anybody. Bobby even used the word for me at a show. That’s why I lodged a police complaint," he stated.

Bobby has not reacted to the incident yet.

