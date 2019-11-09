Nusrat Jahan to Mimi Chakraborty: Bengali beauties slaying at KIFF 2019

The 25th Kolkata International Film Festival was inaugurated by Bollywood Baadshah Shah Rukh Khan at Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata. The gala was attended by a galaxy of stars from Bollywood, Bengali cinema and foreign shores.

Flanked by yesteryear's top heroine Rakhi Gulzar, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and 'thali girl' Srabonti Chatterjee, Roopa Ganguly, the actress turned politician Nusrat Jahan and Mimi Chakraborty, SRK lit the ceremonial lamp to wild cheers from the audience.

Amid all the celebrities, the event was stolen by some Bengali beauties. Actress and sitting MP Nusrat Jahan, Mimi Chakraborty and Bengali actress Srabonti Chatterjee and Roopa Ganguly. All Bong divas arrived in a style at the starry night. All beauties were putting their best foot forward and slaying at the gala.

Take a look at these bong beauties who put their fashion game on point.