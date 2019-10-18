In pics: Nusrat Jahan ignores fundamentalists, observes Karva Chauth 2019 with panache

Kolkata MP Nusrat Jahan is back to make the fundamentalists feel uncomfortable as she celebrates her first Karva Chauth with husband Nikhil Jain. Here are some candid moments from last night.
From the pictures, one can figure that both Nusrat and Nikhil kept a fast for each other. Nusrat is seen wearing a bright red saree and following every ritual rightfully as per tradition.
The Bengali film actor-turned MP had been on the firing line of Muslim clerics for sporting symbols of Hindu matrimony like the 'mangalsutra' and 'sindoor' since her marriage to an entrepreneur Nikhil Jain earlier this year.
She had been criticised earlier this week for taking part in Durga Puja celebrations. She said, "I am Gods special child. I respect humanity and love more than anything else. I am very happy and controversies don't matter to me. I respect all religions and celebrate all festivals."
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)