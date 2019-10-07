Durga Puja 2019: Nusrat Jahan plays 'Dhak', offers prayers with husband Nikhil Jain

Kolkata: Actor-turned-politician Nusrat Jahan who tied the knot with businessman Nikhil Jain in June this year offered her first Anjali to goddess Durga with husband on the occasion of Ashtami in Kolkata.

Nusrat dazzled in a red saree with gold border and paired it with a yellow blouse. She accessorised the outfit with heavy gold ornaments.

The first time MP kept the makeup minimal with cherry lips and vermilion. While Nikhil donned a rouge colored kurta with fine embroidery.

Nusrat offered prayers with full tradition.