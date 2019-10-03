Durga Puja 2019: From Nusrat Jahan to Sushmita Sen, these Bengali beauties will give you new fashion goals

Durga Puja is almost here and devotees are all set to welcome their Maa this year. Though this festival is best known for Bengalis, Mumbai also hosts some of the lavish and beautifully decorated pandals. Speaking of which, Bollywood is nowhere behind. We’ve well known established actresses who visit Durga Puja Pandals in the city regularly seeking blessings from deity.
This Durga Puja take some inspiration from B town’s Bengali beauties to put your fashion game on point. Bollywood has eternal Bengali faces like Kajol, Bipasha Basu, Rani Mukerji and many more. So brace yourselves and dive into some fashion extravaganza.
Kajol
Rani Mukerji
Rani Mukerji is the second name on this list who seen on this festival. She always visits the Balkanji Bari Durga Puja Pandal which is situated in Santacruz. Kajol, Tanisha Mukharjee also join her sometimes.
Bipasha Basu
Bipasha Basu who last seen on screen with husband Karan Singh Grover in a horror flick ‘Alone’.
Sushmita Sen
Former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen, who is in news after declaring her relationship with her long time beau Harman Shawl, will probably make an appearance this year as a couple. She also wished her fans on Instagram in a saree clad post, she wrote “Shubho Mahalaya to you & all your loved ones!!! Maa Durga’s homecoming for me, has always symbolised a time of #triumph of good over evil...of courage over fear...of love over hatred!!!❤️ I pray that She always reside in our hearts, embodying the ‘Shakti’ she so richly represents!! To new beginnings, prosperity, divine happiness & the ultimate #mother ❤️ #duggadugga ".
Mouni Roy
Mouni Roy who started her career from television and now is on silver screen is the new generation Bengali beauty in the industry. Last year she was seen with her rumoured beau and director Ayan Mukherji. She will also be seen in his upcoming film Brahmastra.
Riya and Raima Sen
These Sen sisters were raising the temperature high in the early 2000s as the hottest Bengali bombshells of that time. Though this duo is currently not working in the industry, but they make sure to keep themselves active on the social media front.
Rhea Chakraborty
VJ turned actress Rhea Chakraborty in the new bong girl in Bollywood. She was recently seen in Jalebi movie. Earlier this year she was in headlines for her affair rumours with ‘MS Dhoni’ actor Sushant Singh Rajput.
Konkona Sen
Actress writer director Konkona Sen Sharma is the talented bong babe who got recognition after her film ‘Page 3’. She was also featured in movies like Talvar, Lipstick under My Burkha.
Tanushree and Ishita Dutta
Tanushree Dutta who exposed the entire Bollywood industry and started the fire of #MeToo movement in India was once a hot actress of the Bollywood. Also her sister Ishita Dutta often seen in Bollywood movies. Recently she was featured in Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam as his daughter.
Nusrat Jahan- Mimi Charaborty
As women are now on every front, there are two more Bengali names who are rocking the Parliament. Nusrat Jahan and Mimi Chakraborty are sitting MP's from All India Trinamool Congress party.
Nandita Das
Nandita Das has acted in more than 40 movies and also directed some. Her last work on screen was Manto, which is the biopic of Saadat Hasan Manto who was an established writer pre and post partition era.
