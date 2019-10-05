Nushrat Bharucha turns up the heat as she sizzles in a bikini on her Thailand vacay

Nushrat Bharucha is currently riding high on the success of her latest release, Dream Girl. This Raj Shandaaliya directorial also stars Ayushmann Khurrana and he has yet again managed to slay his audiences with a spectacular performance.

Well, the celebrations for Nushrat have surely doubled up and she has decided to take a well-deserved break. The actress is currently on a trip to Thailand with her girl gang where she is celebrating her best friend’s bachelorette.

She revealed that she will also be a part of another project that will be announced towards the end of this year apart from Turram Khan with Rajkummar Rao. The actress said she cannot reveal any details as of now but is excited about the same. Her experience of exploring islands in Phuket has been blissful and the pictures are proof of that. Take a look at her bikini-clad pictures that are surely going to make your day better.