Working on different projects led to Nushrat Bharucha and Kartik Aaryan's fallout

Actors Kartik Aaryan and Nushrat Bharucha have worked together in several films including the Pyaar ka Punchnama series. Recently, there were reports of there being issues between the two. Recently, when Nushrat was asked about the same, she denied there being any problem between them.

However, she said that she does not blame people who believe so, as they have done way too many films together early on in their career. She said that when you work with someone for a long time, you end up hanging out with them extensively, for readings and rehearsals. She also said that when the two people move ahead with different projects they are then spotted with different people. The Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety actress assured that their equation has not changed and she is sure that they will work together again.