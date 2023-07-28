Nupur Sanon Gives Befitting Reply To Troll Who Called Her & Kriti 'Flop Sisters'

Actress Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon gave a befitting to a troll who called them 'flop sisters' on social media. On her birthday, Kriti launched her skincare brand and Nupur, who is the actress' biggest cheerleader, shared a special post for her.

Nupur shared a long and emotional note for Kriti and said she is 'proud' of her. However, a user commented, "Flop sisters" under her post.

Nupur was in no mood to ignore the troll and she immediately gave an epic reply. "And still you’re following us," she replied along with a laughing emoticon.

Take a look:

There may have been debates about nepotism and discrimination against outsiders in Bollywood, but the Sanon sisters are certainly turning the tides. First, Kriti successfully made her name known among the A-list stars in Bollywood with back-to-back hits. Now, Nupur, is also set to walk the same path to carve her niche.

Nupur got her first break in B Praak's music video Filhaal opposite Akshay Kumar. She has also appeared the web series Pop Kaun with Kunal Kemmu. The actress is all set to star in Tiger Nageswara Rao with Ravi Teja.

Kriti Sanon's upcoming films

Over the years Kriti has shown her potential as an actor and had also turned entrepreneur with her skincare brand. She recently announced her own production house Blue Butterfly Films. Apart from Bollywood, she also launched a fitness startup last year.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kriti will be starring in her first film as a producer Teen Patti with Kajol. She also has The Crew with Tabu and Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ganapath: Part 1 alongside Tiger Shroff, and an untitled project opposite Shahid Kapoor.

